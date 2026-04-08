Pet of the Week: Ila, a Power Girl, Ready to Run, Play and Love

You have heard it before; Ila is another dog that needs to find someone to bond with, to look up to, to respect, and who will reassure her with love.

Ila is loving, and oh! so playful! She has energy to stop a train and enough love to power 10! This agile, athletic, peanut-butter-loving pooch is around 3 years old and 49 lbs. She could be a running buddy, a hiking companion, and a backyard playmate for hours. She really would be happy with just a yard and a couch/ dog bed.

Ila might prefer being an only dog at home for now. However, she has recently shown interest in meeting some of the other dogs at the shelter. She was in sad shape when she was first found; underweight, she had had puppies before, and had patches of missing hair. Her eyes were sad. She was stressed out, pacing, nervously. She is more settled now thanks to routines, caring staff, and dedicated volunteers. She has found some peace at the shelter, but she would absolutely love it even better in a home.

Dog Adoptions are FREE at the shelter until 4/19.

If you would like to meet Ila, you can visit her at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Ila! She would love to join you in your outdoor adventures!