PET OF THE WEEK: TOODLES

Meet Toodles, a handsome cat looking for a job.

Some cats love the luxurious indoor-cat life, where they are fed scrumptious canned food, they have drinking water fountains, multiple cat- beds, toys, and treats all day. They happily conform to the inside world without much of a whine or complaint to go outside besides the occasional bird sighting from a window, or accidental escape to the yard and back.

Toodles, though happy to have consistent yummy meals and a dry warm place to stay away from the elements at the shelter, would much rather live a life of outdoor adventure, chasing rodents, snakes and possibly other critters that he might consider intruders. He is independent and likes having his own space. Toodles ended up at the shelter as a “feral” or barn cat, not thoroughly socialized to be in close proximity to humans, only accepting meal offerings from volunteers and staff (always with a grumpy face and attitude.) Even though he has recently shown much progress and seems to accept humans’ presence a lot better, Toodles is still not considered a house pet. However, he is adoptable as a barn ( warehouse, equine facility, storage facility) cat, or a “mouser”. With time and patience, he might decide humans are cool and deserving of his attention, but he is “not there yet”.

Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Toodles! He has a few more barn-cat friends that would love to meet you too!