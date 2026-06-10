Bipartisan Legislation Championed by Sen. Ossoff to Strengthen Background Checks for Caregivers Passes Senate

The Citizen
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Bipartisan Legislation Championed by Sen. Ossoff to Strengthen Background Checks for Caregivers Passes Senate

The Citizen
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Views 1026 | Comments 1

Washington, D.C. — Bipartisan legislation championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to strengthen background checks for caregivers of children has passed the Senate.

The Senate recently passed the bipartisan Comprehensive Health and Integrity in Licensing and Documentation (CHILD) Act. The bill, first introduced by Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), would close a gap in Federal law and uniformly restore access to nationwide background checks for all caregivers, helping protect Georgia children by ensuring employers hire the most qualified candidates.

“Georgia parents need the tools to protect their children and the confidence that caregivers have had a thorough background check,” Sen. Ossoff said. 

Sen. Ossoff continues fighting to protect children in Georgia and nationwide.

In April, Sen. Ossoff and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02) released the second report from their bipartisan investigation into the incarceration of children with special needs in juvenile detention facilities around the country, uncovering that children are being incarcerated due to lack of foster care placements.

In March, Sen. Ossoff delivered new funding to the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy to strengthen responses to child abuse and maltreatment across Georgia.

Last December, the U.S. Senate passed Sens. Ossoff and Grassley’s bipartisan Preventing Child Trafficking Act of 2025 to strengthen coordination between the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to better stop child trafficking and protect kids.

In 2024, Sen. Ossoff’s bipartisan REPORT Act with Sen. Blackburn (R-TN) became law, which — for the first time — required websites and social media platforms to report crimes involving Federal trafficking and enticement of children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Click here to read the Comprehensive Health and Integrity in Licensing and Documentation (CHILD) Act.

The Citizen

One response to “Bipartisan Legislation Championed by Sen. Ossoff to Strengthen Background Checks for Caregivers Passes Senate”

  1. MyCatBill Avatar
    MyCatBill

    Ossoff’s marketing minions play up his “bipartisan” votes on apple pie and motherhood bills that one of his staffers put his name on. What they want us to ignore is what really matters: Ossoff’s record of voting lockstep with progressive whackos on the important topics like shutdowns over government funding, immigration law enforcement, preserving women’s sports, election security, etc.

    His ‘no’ vote on voter ID and citizen-only elections that 80%+ of the nation supports is disqualifying. Ossoff doesn’t represent we the people, and therefore must go home.

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