Pet of the Week: Carlito

The Citizen
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Pet of the Week: Carlito

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 283 | Comments 0

Meet Carlito, a short canine bodybuilder.

     We are not kidding when we say Carlito could be a gym-bro, a muscle-man, a cart-pulling mini horse. He is the friendliest strong boy. He loves giving kisses with his massive, squishy face. He is always in the mood for walks and even runs! If the surface he is walking on is a tad slippery and he REALLY wants to reach something, he will army-crawl his way to it.

     Carlito is a 3-year-old male. 80 solid  lbs of curious, happy to play and cuddle big headed fur-friend. Large ( or XL) short legged pittie, bully, staffie? Carlito would be so happy with a fenced yard where he can romp around and maybe even chase a ball. He also likes walks! Obedience lessons can help with his leash manners, which are already improving at the shelter since volunteers walk dogs several times a day! You will love his eagerness to meet and greet everybody, but he does need a strong handler. He is a mild, couch potato at times, and a moderately active, happy walker other times.

     Carlito is available at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Carlito! He will ask for kisses, hugs, and maybe treats if you visit!

The Citizen

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