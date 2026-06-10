Pet of the Week: Meet Tate, a Tripod Kitty Who Loves to Play.

Tate is a beautifully shiny black cat who was unlucky enough to suffer from a leg injury that could not be resolved, and ended up needing an amputation. Understandably, Tate was scared and confused at the beginning of his recovery. We were unsure of how friendly he would be after such an ordeal, but, with the help of an amazing medical foster family who gave him space, time and some TLC, Tate was able to decompress and learn how to be a three-legged feline. They found out he likes toys and playing, as most cats do! Tate’s foster family has worked with him on climbing, managing stairs, balance, and basically, how to find his new center of gravity.

He is a talkative friend and he is now ready to find his forever home. He is playful and doing wonderfully. He is around 2 years old and full of life!

If your heart is telling you to consider adopting a three-legged cat, Tate is available through the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come ask about Tate for a meet and greet! He will not let having “just” three legs get in the way of finding his new human BFF!