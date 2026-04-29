Pet of the Week: Edgar, a gentle giant looking for a family and a job.

It is always hard to believe that good dogs, pretty dogs, working dogs, easy dogs end up at the shelter with no-one reclaiming them. Edgar is one of those. He is an amazing gentle herding/ farming dog that volunteers love taking out for walks and spending time with in the outside kennels. He takes treats gently; he looks at the handler with adoration and looking for instructions during walks, and he knows some commands already. With the help of dedicated staff and volunteers, Edgar continues to learn daily, maybe he should go to doggy college he is so smart!

At 87 lbs and around 1.5 years old, he seems to be a young farming/ herding/ guard dog of some kind ( think central Asian / Anatolian, that kind) He needs a job, some land, and direction to continue to build his confidence. If he sounds like the type of dog you would like to add to your pack, come meet him!

Edgar is available at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Edgar! He is an incredible, huggable boy!