Kindness Kids give back to community

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 164 | Comments 0

Kindness Kids give back to community

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 164 | Comments 0

Braelinn Elementary’s Kindness Kids club got busy serving their community by volunteering at Midwest Food Bank. 

A group of about 20 students jumped at the opportunity to serve. The volunteers processed cereal that had been donated from Kellogg’s into usable size bags for families. 

As a Leader In Me School, Braelinn focuses on principles like serving others. School counselor Heather Wible appreciates the opportunity to show the students that they can make a difference. 

“Kindness kids is important because it gives our students the ability to see the value of service learning,” she said. “While we talk a lot about opportunities to do that within the school building, it’s great when the kids can actually go out into the community and see how they can have an impact on the world at a greater scale.”

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Business

By The Citizen March 3, 2026

Delta Community Promotes Saving Through 2026 You...
Delta Community Promotes Saving Through 2026 You...

Education

By The Citizen February 25, 2026

McIntosh builds beds for the community
McIntosh builds beds for the community

Education

By The Citizen February 14, 2026

Sandy Creek baseball serves community
Sandy Creek baseball serves community

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens January 5, 2026

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Announces New O...
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Announces New O...

Education

By The Citizen December 23, 2025

Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF)
Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF)

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top