Kindness Kids give back to community

Braelinn Elementary’s Kindness Kids club got busy serving their community by volunteering at Midwest Food Bank.

A group of about 20 students jumped at the opportunity to serve. The volunteers processed cereal that had been donated from Kellogg’s into usable size bags for families.

As a Leader In Me School, Braelinn focuses on principles like serving others. School counselor Heather Wible appreciates the opportunity to show the students that they can make a difference.

“Kindness kids is important because it gives our students the ability to see the value of service learning,” she said. “While we talk a lot about opportunities to do that within the school building, it’s great when the kids can actually go out into the community and see how they can have an impact on the world at a greater scale.”