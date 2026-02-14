Sandy Creek baseball serves community

Sandy Creek High’s baseball team took time out of preparing for their season to prepare 20,000 meals for people in need.

The Patriots took part in the Rise Against Hunger event, hosted locally by Tyrone’s Hopewell United Methodist Church. The players participated in every part of the food preparation process, filling the containers and individual packages with rice and spices, weighing the bags before sealing them up, labeling each individual package, and packing the packages in boxes in preparation for shipping.

Coach Brandon Carter was thrilled to offer his team a gratifying experience where they could give back.

“I really wanted my kids to participate in this endeavor because it aligns with the principles we’re teaching as a program, being leaders overall and making a difference in the community,” said Carter. “Being a part of an event like Rise Against Hunger gave the players an opportunity to make a difference, not only in their own communities but touch the lives of others globally on a much larger scale.”