Sen. Ossoff Successfully Defeats Effort to Defund the CDC

Atlanta, Ga. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has successfully defeated an effort to defund the CDC.

Sen. Ossoff worked with Republicans and Democrats to ensure the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) receives crucial funding to protect the American people.

Last year, as part of their budget request, the Trump Administration proposed to Congress a 50% cut in funding for the CDC of approximately $4 billion.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Ossoff worked across the aisle to ensure the bipartisan funding bill that became law on February 3 maintains normal levels of funding for the CDC, defeating efforts to slash the CDC’s funding.

Sen. Ossoff has repeatedly been outspoken in defense of the CDC and against the Trump Administration’s continued attacks on the CDC, including pressing the Trump Administration’s Budget Director on their proposed cuts.

“After the White House sought to slash the CDC’s budget, I worked across the aisle to protect CDC funding needed to continue its vital work as the world’s preeminent epidemiological agency. I will continue pushing back against this Administration’s efforts to demolish and destroy the CDC,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Sen. Ossoff continues working to protect public health, the CDC, and its workforce.

In October, Sen. Ossoff led Georgia’s Democratic Congressional Delegation in calling on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to answer for the chaos and disruption at the CDC that has marked his tenure, including the firings of CDC employees.

In June, Sen. Ossoff spoke in the Appropriations Committee markup of the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education funding bill about bipartisan efforts to protect the CDC.

Also in June, Sen. Ossoff demanded answers from the Trump Administration following an NPR report that the CDC Program to prevent fentanyl overdoses had been frozen.

In March, Sen. Ossoff and other members of Congress demanded that the Trump Administration provide answers on the reported shutdown of a critical Maternal Health data system at the CDC.