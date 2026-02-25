McIntosh builds beds for the community

A large contingent of McIntosh High students braved the cold to build beds for kids in need.

A total of 132 student volunteers chose service over self, working through very cold weather to help build 50 beds. The beds will go to children ages 3 – 17 in our community who currently sleep on the floor, on a couch, or share with a sibling.

Students worked through a team-based process that included sanding lumber, inspecting materials, drilling holes for supports, assembling headboards and footboards, and finishing each bed through branding and staining. As the build progressed, students adjusted their workflow, supported one another, and found ways to work more efficiently.

Teacher Allen Beall called it a real world opportunity to practice efficiency and improvement in a setting with a direct and meaningful impact on the community.

“The cold weather was a reminder of who the students were working for. Despite the conditions, students showed up ready to work and stayed focused and positive throughout the build,” he said. “Their willingness to serve others, even when it was uncomfortable, reflected a strong sense of responsibility and care for their community.”

Students from Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupations Students of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, tennis, and the entire baseball team participated, marking the largest number of volunteers the Coweta Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has ever hosted.

“My hope is that students gained an appreciation for service and responsibility to their community, while also having the opportunity to apply real world business concepts,” he said. “Experiences like this show that leadership is rooted in serving others. They also show that meaningful change often begins by taking care of the people right in front of us. Those lessons have the potential to carry forward and shape how students contribute and lead in the future.”