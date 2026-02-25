McIntosh builds beds for the community

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 257 | Comments 0

McIntosh builds beds for the community

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 257 | Comments 0

A large contingent of McIntosh High students braved the cold to build beds for kids in need.

A total of 132 student volunteers chose service over self, working through very cold weather to help build 50 beds. The beds will go to children ages 3 – 17 in our community who currently sleep on the floor, on a couch, or share with a sibling.

Students worked through a team-based process that included sanding lumber, inspecting materials, drilling holes for supports, assembling headboards and footboards, and finishing each bed through branding and staining. As the build progressed, students adjusted their workflow, supported one another, and found ways to work more efficiently.

Teacher Allen Beall called it a real world opportunity to practice efficiency and improvement in a setting with a direct and meaningful impact on the community.

“The cold weather was a reminder of who the students were working for. Despite the conditions, students showed up ready to work and stayed focused and positive throughout the build,” he said. “Their willingness to serve others, even when it was uncomfortable, reflected a strong sense of responsibility and care for their community.”

Students from Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupations Students of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, tennis, and the entire baseball team participated, marking the largest number of volunteers the Coweta Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has ever hosted.

“My hope is that students gained an appreciation for service and responsibility to their community, while also having the opportunity to apply real world business concepts,” he said. “Experiences like this show that leadership is rooted in serving others. They also show that meaningful change often begins by taking care of the people right in front of us. Those lessons have the potential to carry forward and shape how students contribute and lead in the future.”

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen February 14, 2026

Sandy Creek baseball serves community
Sandy Creek baseball serves community

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens January 5, 2026

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Announces New O...
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Announces New O...

Education

By The Citizen December 23, 2025

Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF)
Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF)

Education

By The Citizen December 21, 2025

Local donations clear more than $6,000 in studen...
Local donations clear more than $6,000 in studen...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens December 20, 2025

The Hedera Foundation Concludes 2025 with Strate...
The Hedera Foundation Concludes 2025 with Strate...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top