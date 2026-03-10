Road Rage with Reported Gunfire Draws SWAT Response in Peachtree City

A domestic dispute between two women that escalated into a road rage incident across three counties ended with a traffic stop and arrest in Peachtree City, according to police.

Lt. Chris Hyatt, spokesman for the Peachtree City Police Department, said the conflict began in Newnan and involved two women who had been in a romantic relationship. The pair followed each other through Coweta, Fulton, and Fayette counties before police stopped both vehicles on Crosstown Drive.

Police were alerted after a third-party caller reported that their daughter was being shot at during what appeared to be a road rage incident.

“We were receiving calls from a third party that was alleging their daughter was being shot at and was involved in what was sounding like a road rage incident,” Hyatt said. “It was broken information. We had very minimal information as regards to locations and such.”

Officers began searching the area around Robinson Road, Crosstown Drive, and Log House Road and quickly located two vehicles believed to be involved near the Braelinn Village shopping center.

The department’s SWAT team also responded, though they had already been conducting training nearby when the call came out.

“The SWAT team was conducting a training session in the local area, heard the call go out during the training session, and responded with the mobile armor that is our BearCat,” Hyatt said. “Just giving more tools for the officers to use at their disposal.”

Police treated the situation as potentially dangerous because callers reported that shots had been fired from a vehicle.

“Because we were told that there’s an individual firing shots from a vehicle at another vehicle, we anticipate the worst until we can prove otherwise,” Hyatt said.

When asked whether a gun was found, Hyatt declined to provide details and would not confirm that no firearm was present.

Officers stopped the vehicle believed to be driven by the primary aggressor and took the driver into custody without incident, identified as Alasia Burroughs, 22. Other parties were moved to a nearby parking lot while officers sorted through conflicting accounts.