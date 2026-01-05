Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Announces New Outdoor Adventure Grant Program, Awarding Six Grants to Local Teams

Newnan, GA — Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. (YMMC) is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced Outdoor Adventure Grant Program, a refreshed approach designed to create deeper, more meaningful impact in the communities where Yamaha team members live and work.

In 2025, YMMC transitioned from a traditional open-request format to a structured grant cycle, allowing the company to focus resources on key outdoor adventure and recreation initiatives that closely align with Yamaha’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals. This new model enables Yamaha to make larger, more intentional investments that support youth development, teamwork, and access to outdoor experiences.

As part of the inaugural grant cycle, YMMC is excited to announce that six Outdoor Adventure Grants have been awarded to:

• Central Lions Fishing Team

• East Coweta High School Bass Fishing Team

• Heard County High School Bass Fishing Team

• SouthWest Atlanta Youth (SWAY) Mountain Bike Team

• Swing Chic Foundation Girls Golf Team

• Whitewater High School Bass Fishing Team

“These grants allow our students to experience opportunities that simply wouldn’t be possible without community support,” said Jeremiah Yates, Coach of Central Lions Fishing Team. “Yamaha’s investment goes far beyond funding—it shows our athletes that a global company believes in their potential, their growth, and their passion for the outdoors.”

Yamaha leaders say the shift to a grant-based cycle reflects the company’s long-term commitment to purposeful giving.

“At Yamaha, we believe outdoor adventure builds confidence, resilience, and connection—values that mirror our own,” said Bob Brown, President at Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. “By focusing our grants through a structured cycle, we’re able to create stronger partnerships and deliver a greater impact for the schools and organizations that share our mission.”

Looking ahead, YMMC is pleased to announce that Spring Outdoor Adventure Grant applications will open on January 15. Local high schools and qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding that supports outdoor recreation, athletics, and adventure-based programs.

For more information on eligibility, focus areas, and how to apply, please visit https://www.yamaha-motor-georgia.com/csr.

About Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Company

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Company (YMMC) employs more than 2,000 metro Atlanta residents to design and build recreational vehicles at its Newnan manufacturing facilities. All of the world’s Yamaha golf cars, Side-by-Sides, as well as most of its WaveRunners and ATVs are manufactured at the facility in Coweta County, Georgia.