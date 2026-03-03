Delta Community Promotes Saving Through 2026 Youth Essay Contest

Credit union invites students to explore how responsible financial habits shape their future

Delta Community Credit Union will begin accepting entries for its 2026 Youth Essay Contest on March 1. Georgia’s largest credit union launched the contest in 2016 to promote financial education at an early age. The contest is open to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students enrolled in schools within the 20 counties Delta Community serves.

Students are encouraged to think about how smart money management can make a difference in their future by responding to this year’s essay question:

What is one goal you could achieve by leveling up your saving skills?To enter, students must write an essay of 75 words or fewer and submit it online by March 31. Seven student winners from each grade level will be selected based on their essay responses and be awarded a $100 Delta Community Youth Savings Account. A total of 21 winners will be announced in April to celebrate National Credit Union Youth Month.