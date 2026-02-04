Inman Elementary Celebrates First Multicultural Night

Inman Elementary hosted its first Multicultural Night last month, inviting students and families to celebrate the many cultures represented within the school community through food, performances, fashion, and shared traditions.

The event brought together families from across the school for an evening of cultural exchange and connection. Students and parents explored displays featuring traditional dishes, clothing, instruments, photographs, and crafts, with each family invited to share elements of their cultural heritage.

Countries represented included India, Haiti, Nigeria, Cameroon, Jamaica, Poland, Mexico, Guyana, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Russia, the Netherlands, Cabo Verde, Syria, Peru, Lebanon, China, Turkey, and the United States. Families representing India, Nigeria, Syria, Mexico, and the United States also performed on stage, showcasing traditional attire and dances.

Assistant Principal Maria Sherrod said the turnout and participation exceeded expectations. “Multicultural Night highlighted the incredible diversity that makes our school community so unique,” Sherrod said. “It is our hope that this event will help spark conversations at home about family traditions, history, and heritage. Our goal is to encourage our community to embrace our unique qualities and celebrate the diversity that brings us together.”

For students, the evening offered a chance to experience cultures beyond their own. “It was really cool how there were so many countries there and that there was such diversity,” said fifth-grader Leyla Apestegui. “It was a really cool experience.”

Parents said the event stood out for the way it celebrated both global cultures and regional traditions within the United States. “They invited families to represent their cultural heritage, and for families who consider themselves American, they asked them to represent certain regions of the United States,” said Christal White-Stevens. “The southern region of the Appalachian Mountains was represented through food and song, and one family represented the Gullah Geechee people of South Carolina. It was really beautiful to see even the regional differences celebrated within the United States.”

Throughout the school, families hosted tables offering traditional foods and activities. “There were tables of food and decoration, traditional desserts,” said Ryan White-Stevens. “One family from China did a craft and helped kids make Chinese lanterns. Our kids brought home a couple.”

White-Stevens added that the performances helped bring the evening to life. “There was lots of celebration of all these cultural, beautiful distinctives — traditional outfits, music, and dance,” he said. “It was just a celebration of all of our beautiful uniqueness in each culture.”

Older students also reflected on the larger message behind the event. “I think it represented unity,” said Gabriel Apestegui, 16. “Unity between groups of people.”

Teachers and administrators played a key role in organizing the event, which was led by a team of Inman educators with support from school leadership. The evening also served as a lead-in to Black History Month, with plans for continued learning and discussion throughout February.

For many families, the night felt especially meaningful given the broader national climate. “We need more celebration,” Christal White-Stevens said. “We need more coming together.”

School leaders said they hope Multicultural Night will become an annual tradition at Inman Elementary, continuing to bring students and families together through shared learning and celebration.