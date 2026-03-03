Tyrone, GA – Legacy Theatre is thrilled to announce auditions for its highly anticipated Professional Summer Production of Disney’s Frozen! Young performers ages 7–18 are invited to audition for the Youth & Teen Featured Ensemble, as well as the coveted roles of Young Anna and Young Elsa.

This exciting opportunity allows students to perform alongside professional actors in a Broadway-style MainStage production, gaining invaluable professional experience in a magical summer theatrical event.

Audition Dates

March 5 or March 7

Who Will Be Cast

Youth & Teen Featured Ensemble (Ages 7–18)

Young Anna

Young Elsa

Rehearsal Schedule

Mandatory Rehearsal Week:

June 15–19 (Times TBA)

Dress Rehearsals:

June 26–30

Performance Weeks

Each performer will be cast into one of four rotating youth casts and will perform in one designated week:

Cast A: July 1–12 (No shows on July 4)

July 1–12 (No shows on July 4) Cast B: July 14–19

July 14–19 Cast C: July 21–26

July 21–26 Cast D: July 28–August 2

Frozen tells the powerful story of two sisters discovering courage, love, and the true meaning of family. With unforgettable songs and breathtaking stage magic, this summer’s production promises to be an unforgettable experience for performers and audiences alike.

Legacy Theatre invites all young performers ready to shine on a professional stage to audition and be part of this extraordinary production.

For more information and audition details, visit Legacy Theatre’s website or follow Legacy Theatre on social media. To sign up for an audition time, visit here.

About Legacy Theatre

Legacy Theatre is a professional theatre company and studio dedicated to raising the next generation of artists through excellence in performance and education.