Legacy Theatre Studios Presents Two Youth Musical Productions: Finding Nemo Jr. and Legally Blonde Jr. This March

Tyrone, GA — The Legacy Theatre Studios is proud to present two exciting youth productions this March featuring the talented students of its theatre education program. These performances showcase the dedication, creativity, and passion of young performers from across the community.

Kicking off the two-show lineup is Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. performed by Legacy’s Elementary Studio students, running March 12–15. Based on the beloved Pixar film, this colorful undersea musical adventure follows Nemo, an adventurous young clownfish who longs to explore the ocean despite his father Marlin’s protective instincts. Along the way, audiences will meet unforgettable characters including the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtles, and a vibrant cast of ocean creatures. Filled with heart, humor, and memorable songs, Finding Nemo Jr. is a joyful theatrical experience perfect for the whole family.

The following weekend, Legacy’s Middle and High School Studio students will take the stage with Legally Blonde Jr., performing March 19–22. This upbeat and empowering musical follows Elle Woods as she heads to Harvard Law School determined to prove she’s more than what people expect. Packed with high-energy music, dance, and plenty of heart, Legally Blonde Jr. celebrates friendship, confidence, and believing in yourself.

“These productions are an opportunity for our students to grow as performers and storytellers,” said the Legacy Theatre team. “From our youngest dreamers discovering the stage for the first time to our older students developing their craft, it’s incredible to watch them shine.”

Both productions are part of Legacy Theatre Studios’ mission to inspire and train the next generation of performers while building confidence, creativity, and community through the arts.

Tickets for both shows are available now at www.legacytheatre.com.

Performance Dates

Finding Nemo Jr. — March 12–15

Legally Blonde Jr. — March 19–22

Location: Legacy Theatre, Tyrone, GA

For tickets and more information, visit www.legacytheatre.com.

