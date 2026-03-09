UGA Expert to Speak on Beneficial Insects at FMGA Meeting

Dr. Bethany Harris of the University of Georgia will present a program on beneficial insects and insect pest control at the Fayette Master Gardener Association’s March meeting in Peachtree City.

Harris, director of the Center for Urban Agriculture for the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, will speak on “Beneficial Insects and How to Battle Insect Pests” at the group’s March 17 meeting.

The public program begins at 10 a.m. at The Bridge Community Center, 225 Willow Bend Road in Peachtree City. A social time for attendees starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the presentation and an 11 a.m. business meeting.

The Fayette Master Gardener Association (FMGA) is a nonprofit community group that hosts free monthly gardening presentations open to anyone interested in horticulture.

The organization will also hold its annual plant sale on April 18 in the parking area of the Fayette County offices on Stonewall Street. Proceeds support horticultural grants for local nonprofit organizations and schools, as well as scholarships for Fayette students studying horticulture in college.

Attendees of the March meeting are invited to gather for lunch at a local restaurant following the program.