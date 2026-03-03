Blind Date with a Book finds new stories to love

Whitewater High students made connections with new favorite reads thanks to Blind Date with a Book.

As part of the Valentine’s season, library patrons could pick out a bag with a mystery romance novel wrapped in red paper and a special bookmark.

Media specialist Matia Edwards has been hosting Blind Date with a Book for seven years and always gets a good response. For the last couple of years, the school’s National English Honor Society chapter has chipped in to help with setup, including identifying featured books, wrapping them, and labeling bags.

Edwards sees it as a fun way to engage students with reading.

“Students are instantly attracted to the display and then they are curious about what the book display is all about. It is also a good way to intrigue students who may not be as quick to leisurely read.“