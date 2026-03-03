Blind Date with a Book finds new stories to love

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 153 | Comments 0

Rhyan Spoor checks out a new read from Blind Date with a Book.

Blind Date with a Book finds new stories to love

The Citizen

Rhyan Spoor checks out a new read from Blind Date with a Book.

Share this Post
Views 153 | Comments 0

Whitewater High students made connections with new favorite reads thanks to Blind Date with a Book. 

As part of the Valentine’s season, library patrons could pick out a bag with a mystery romance novel wrapped in red paper and a special bookmark. 

Media specialist Matia Edwards has been hosting Blind Date with a Book for seven years and always gets a good response. For the last couple of years, the school’s National English Honor Society chapter has chipped in to help with setup, including identifying featured books, wrapping them, and labeling bags. 

Edwards sees it as a fun way to engage students with reading. 

“Students are instantly attracted to the display and then they are curious about what the book display is all about. It is also a good way to intrigue students who may not be as quick to leisurely read.“

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Art

By The Citizen March 3, 2026

Legacy Theatre Announces Youth & Teen Auditi...
Legacy Theatre Announces Youth & Teen Auditi...

Art

By The Citizen March 3, 2026

Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the ...
Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the ...

Art

By The Citizen March 2, 2026

McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class
McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class

Art

By The Citizen February 11, 2026

Award-winning author talks with young writers
Award-winning author talks with young writers

Art

By The Citizen December 21, 2025

Inman Elem. sings in season with ‘Santa’s ...
Inman Elem. sings in season with ‘Santa’s ...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top