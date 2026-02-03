Say “I Still Do!” This Valentine’s Day: FREE Weddings & Vow Renewals at the Historic Fayette County Courthouse

The Citizen
Say “I Still Do!” This Valentine’s Day: FREE Weddings & Vow Renewals at the Historic Fayette County Courthouse

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — February 14, 2026 — Love is in the air in Fayetteville! Judge Jason B. Thompson is spreading the Valentine’s Day joy by hosting FREE Weddings and Vow Renewals on Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 12:00–2:00 p.m. at the historic Fayette County Courthouse.

Whether couples are saying “I do” for the first time or renewing the promises that have stood the test of time, this stress-free, joyful celebration of love is open to all. No frills, no fuss—just love, commitment, and a meaningful moment on Valentine’s Day.

“This event is about celebrating love in all its forms and making it accessible to everyone,” said Judge Jason B. Thompson. “Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to honor relationships and commitments—without the pressure or cost.”

💍 Event Highlights:

  • FREE weddings and vow renewals
  • Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2026
  • 12:00–2:00 p.m.
  • Historic Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville
  • Simple, joyful, and stress-free ceremonies

⚠️ Pre-registration is required to participate.

Couples interested in taking part—or those with questions—should contact Sylvia Wilson at 770-716-4270 for details and registration information.
Love is worth celebrating—and this Valentine’s Day, Fayetteville is the place to do it. ❤️

The Citizen

