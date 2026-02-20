City of Fayetteville responds to non-major sewer spill

City of Fayetteville contractors have mitigated a non-major sewer spill that happened Thursday, February 19, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m. due to an equipment-related power failure at the City’s sewer plant on First Manassas Mile. A total of 6,000 gallons flowed from the sewer onto the ground, and a small amount entered Gingercake Creek.

City contractor Clearwater Solutions, LLC (CWS) thoroughly cleaned and raked the area, and action was taken to neutralize any remaining sludge and to reduce potential health risks. CWS will continue to monitor the area.