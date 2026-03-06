Tyrone Crews Respond to Sewer Spill Behind Park Haven Lane Homes

Tyrone Public Works employees and emergency contractor crews are working to contain a sewer spill reported in a wooded area behind homes on Park Haven Lane, town officials announced Thursday.

According to the Town of Tyrone, the cause of the spill is currently unknown. Environmental personnel are expected to begin assessing the estimated size of the spill as soon as possible.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified in accordance with the town’s response protocol.

Town officials said public notification signs are being posted near the spill site and are warning residents to avoid the area. Residents are also asked to keep pets away until the warning signage is removed.

The town stated that the incident does not affect drinking water supplies.