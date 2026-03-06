Tyrone Crews Respond to Sewer Spill Behind Park Haven Lane Homes

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 255 | Comments 0

Tyrone Crews Respond to Sewer Spill Behind Park Haven Lane Homes

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 255 | Comments 0

Tyrone Public Works employees and emergency contractor crews are working to contain a sewer spill reported in a wooded area behind homes on Park Haven Lane, town officials announced Thursday.

According to the Town of Tyrone, the cause of the spill is currently unknown. Environmental personnel are expected to begin assessing the estimated size of the spill as soon as possible.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified in accordance with the town’s response protocol.

Town officials said public notification signs are being posted near the spill site and are warning residents to avoid the area. Residents are also asked to keep pets away until the warning signage is removed.

The town stated that the incident does not affect drinking water supplies.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Community

By Ellie White-Stevens November 6, 2025

Fayette County Cities Honor Local Veterans Throu...
Fayette County Cities Honor Local Veterans Throu...

Community

By The Citizen June 6, 2021

Participate in planning Tyrone’s future
Participate in planning Tyrone’s future

Community

By The Citizen June 6, 2021

Participate in planning Tyrone’s future
Participate in planning Tyrone’s future

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top