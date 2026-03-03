Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the World Event

Students at Spring Hill Elementary School in Fayetteville welcomed community leaders into their classrooms March 2 for a Reading Across the World event.

The event provided an opportunity for leaders to read to students and spend time in their classrooms.

Fayette County Judge David Moore was among the guest readers. Moore said he enjoys participating and engaging with students during the visits.

“These wonderful respectful children enjoyed every minute,” Moore said. “They love interacting and usually ask many questions.”