Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the World Event

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 207 | Comments 0

Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the World Event

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 207 | Comments 0

Students at Spring Hill Elementary School in Fayetteville welcomed community leaders into their classrooms March 2 for a Reading Across the World event.

The event provided an opportunity for leaders to read to students and spend time in their classrooms.

Fayette County Judge David Moore was among the guest readers. Moore said he enjoys participating and engaging with students during the visits.

“These wonderful respectful children enjoyed every minute,” Moore said. “They love interacting and usually ask many questions.”

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

No related posts found.

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top