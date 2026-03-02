Fayette County Artist Chosen for Fayetteville Welcome Mural

Fayetteville’s newly selected welcome muralist says the city’s next downtown landmark will honor what residents loved about the old wall while presenting a fresh vision for where the city is headed — even as some locals questioned replacing the original mural.

The City of Fayetteville recently introduced Krystal Maynor, owner of Krystal Michelle Mural Studio, as the artist chosen to repaint the prominent “Welcome to Fayetteville” wall right in front of the Old Courthouse. The selection followed public debate after the city issued a request for proposals to replace the existing mural, which has faded, chipped, and been structurally altered over the years.

Some residents argued online that the original mural should remain. But the artwork has deteriorated significantly and was compromised by later building changes, including support penetrations and a door cut through the center of the design.

“It’s not uncommon for a city to paint over something that is faded and chipping,” Maynor said. “Sometimes our first reaction to change is, ‘No, don’t do that.’ But when we trust the process and step out and do something different, that’s where a lot of great things happen.”

A Fayette County artist, painting close to home

Maynor is a Fayette County resident selected to paint one of the county’s most visible public art walls.

“I live in Peachtree City,” she said. “I am about 10 minutes from the mural that I’m going to be painting.”

Maynor estimates she has painted more than 100 murals and has operated her art business for about a decade, going full time four years ago.

Her work can also be seen at Willowbend, including the mural on the side of Blume in Peachtree City, which is still in progress.

Her collaborative approach extends beyond her own projects. When Trader Joe’s sought an artist for its Peachtree City mural, Maynor said she was initially contacted but referred the company to the previous muralist.

“They said, ‘We really want something just like the one that was there previously,’” Maynor said. “So I immediately just gave them his number.”

She said the decision was simple.

“We are not competitors. We are supporters of each other,” she said.

Why the old mural is being replaced

Maynor said she understands the emotional attachment residents feel toward the existing mural.

“The bond to the artwork is emotional,” she said. “A lot of people love the artwork, and I do too.”

But she said repainting aging public murals is common practice.

“It served its purpose,” Maynor said. “We loved it, and now we’re ready.”

She added that murals are not permanent by nature.

“I’ve had my artwork painted over before,” she said. “It’s a physical thing.”

A new design with a nod to the past

The city’s request for proposals encouraged artists to preserve part of the previous mural if possible. After evaluating the wall’s condition and color limitations, Maynor said that approach was not feasible. Instead, she incorporated a visual reference to the original design.

“There’s this iconic tree that people loved,” she said. “So I have replicated that tree… it is a nod to the previous tree.”

She said the wall’s location demands impact.

“It is such an important wall to the city of Fayetteville,” she said. “It’s such a visible place that having a ‘wow’ effect is important.”

The city asked for a design reflecting its “no limits on imagination” philosophy and future direction. The mural will feature a larger, more prominent “Welcome” and incorporate native Georgia flowers.

“Every flower that we are planning to paint is native to Georgia,” Maynor said.

When asked to describe the mural, she kept it simple.

“I do think it is a stunning mural,” she said. “Beautiful, colorful.”

Integrating the door

The addition of a door in the center of the wall altered the original mural’s composition. Maynor said it will be fully integrated into the new design.

“Yes, it will,” she said. “I’m not concerned about the door at all.”

She said painting over doors and fixtures is routine in mural work.

“Once we paint over it, you don’t even notice that it’s there,” she said.

Looking ahead

Maynor said her murals are created digitally first and then transferred to the wall, with only minor adjustments made during installation.

“There could be little tweaks along the way,” she said.

She believes public reaction may shift once the mural is complete.

“I think people will completely change their minds when they see the new mural,” Maynor said. “It’s so fun.”

The city has not announced a formal unveiling date, but painting is expected to begin soon.