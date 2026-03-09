Mayor Learnard Joins Women Build Season as Peachtree City Ambassador for Local Home Repair Project

Peachtree City, GA (March 9, 2026) – Mayor Kim Learnard rolled up her sleeves to help make a difference in the community, joining Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity as a Women Build Ambassador during the kickoff of the organization’s 2026 Women Build season. The effort brought volunteers together for a two-day home repair project in Peachtree City.

The volunteer build took place Friday and Saturday (March 6–7) in Peachtree City and supported a senior homeowner in need of essential home repairs. The project marked the official launch of this year’s Women Build season, which begins during Women’s History Month and continues through June in recognition of National Homeownership Month.

“I was honored to serve as a Women Build Ambassador and work alongside the incredible volunteers of Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity,” said Mayor Kim Learnard. “Projects like this showed the true power of community, where neighbors came together, supported one another, and helped ensure everyone has a safe place to call home.”

As part of the initiative, Mayor Learnard worked alongside Library Services Director Jill Prouty and Financial and Administrative Services Director Kelly Bush, fellow ambassadors, Habitat staff, and volunteer teams from organizations across the region to assist with exterior construction improvements designed to enhance the home’s safety and longevity.

Women Build is a Habitat for Humanity program celebrating the impact women have when they come together to strengthen communities. The initiative encourages volunteers to help families secure safe housing, complete critical home repairs, and contribute to neighborhood revitalization.

Through partnerships like Women Build, community leaders and volunteers continued to demonstrate how service and collaboration can improve residents’ lives while strengthening communities across Henry, Clayton, and Fayette counties.

For more information about Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity and the Women Build program, visit www.schabitat.org.

