Fayetteville Launches GoVille! Mobile App Featuring SeeClickFix Reporting Tool

The Citizen
Fayetteville, Georgia (February 2, 2026) The City of Fayetteville has launched its first-ever mobile app designed to better connect the public with their local government. Called GoVille!, this all-in-one app streamlines access to City information and services, including the reporting of issues seen around the community.

Downloadable for free from Google Play and Apple’s App Store, GoVille! helps residents and guests stay up to date on fun events, important meetings, and major projects across Fayetteville. They can also sign up for automatic notifications that will appear on their phones.

Built on the CivicPlus SeeClickFix platform, GoVille! is a powerful tool for users to report issues they want to quickly bring to the City’s attention, including potholes, damaged street signs, defective streetlights, or any other problems. The reporting feature includes GIS mapping and camera integration, so users can easily show the City what they’re seeing, and they can actively track the City’s progress in resolving the issues.

“We have wanted a City app like this for a while, and so it is a pleasure to officially launch GoVille! into the community,” said Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson. “I am especially excited about the issues reporting functionality, which I believe will expedite solutions to issues our residents, businesses, and guests see and experience in the community.

“Looking after our City is a partnership, and we count on the public to help us know what they see,” Gibson continued. “GoVille! will help strengthen that partnership.”To learn more about the GoVille! app, visit www.fayetteville-ga.gov/mobileapp.

