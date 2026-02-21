Fayetteville designated ‘Tree City USA’ for 17th consecutive year

Fayetteville, Georgia (February 20, 2026) The Arbor Day Foundation named Fayetteville a 2025 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees to benefit its community.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. Its network of more than a million supporters and partners has helped the organization plant more than 500 million trees in forests and communities across more than 60 countries since 1972. The Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns that leverage urban forestry to enhance the livability and sustainability of their local area for over 40 years.

“We all have a role to play in shaping our future and tree champions like Fayetteville are leading the way,” said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees are critical infrastructure, building resiliency and fostering good health in our nation’s cities. We’re proud Fayetteville is among the Arbor Day Foundation’s growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees.”

In cities and neighborhoods, trees are proven to help mitigate the urban heat island effect, reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and boost mental and physical health. When the right trees are planted in the right places, they can also reduce traffic noise, increase property values, and lower energy costs for homeowners.

“We are honored to earn Tree City USA recognition for 17 consecutive years,” said Fayetteville Planning & Zoning Director Julie Brown. “My staff and I work closely with our City leadership and community members to uphold high tree preservation and replacement standards. We appreciate The Arbor Day Foundation’s role in raising awareness and educating the public on the importance of trees and other botanicals in our community quality of life.”

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must uphold four core standards including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day celebration.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program is operated in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service. To learn more about the program or how to apply, visit arborday.org.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they’ve answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

