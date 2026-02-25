Fayette County announces lane closures in Tyrone and on Sandy Creek Rd.

Notice 1: Spencer Lane Closure in Tyrone

The Town of Tyrone will close a section of Spencer Lane from Palmetto Road to Wynfield Road beginning Monday, March 2, 2026, for approximately one week to complete work on the roundabout, weather permitting.

Residents traveling on Wynfield Road will be able to turn left out of the subdivision onto Spencer Lane toward the Publix shopping center. Right turns toward Palmetto Road will not be permitted during this closure.

Notice 2: Sandy Creek Road Lane Closure

Please be advised that the eastbound lane of Sandy Creek Road will be closed from Monday, February 23, 2026, through Wednesday, February 25, 2026, to allow construction of a new entrance for the QTS Data Center.