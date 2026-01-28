Citizen of the Week: Christopher Dawson Shares ‘A Slice of Good’

Christopher Dawson has spent a career telling stories that remind people of the good still happening around them — and now he’s doing it one minute at a time from right here in Peachtree City.

Dawson, a Peachtree City native and longtime journalist, is the creator of Slice of Good, a short-form video series produced locally but focused on stories of kindness, resilience, and hope from across the country and around the world. The series consists of one-minute videos released weekly on social media.

“Slice of Good is one minute of inspiration and of goodness to inspire and empower you to make something good out of your life or other people’s lives,” Dawson said. “Here’s something that’s going to make you smile and make you believe in us.”

Designed as what Dawson calls “sharable bites of humanity,” the videos are distributed on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, offering a brief pause from heavier news cycles and algorithm-driven negativity.

Each segment ends with the same closing line: This has been Slice of Good. Find more — within you.

“What I’m trying to say is, you are this goodness that you just saw — that’s in you,” Dawson said. “If you want more goodness in this world, you can find more inside yourself.”

Dawson describes himself as an “empowerment journalist,” a role shaped by more than two decades at CNN. He spent 20 years with the network, serving as a lead producer for CNN Impact Your World and working on special projects that highlighted charities, disaster relief efforts, and organizations making a difference at national and international levels.

“Because we’ve got so much negativity out there, my whole entire beat has always been positive stories,” Dawson said. “I want to tell the stories that will empower and inspire someone to make a difference in their own life.”

Slice of Good launched in June 2025 and completed its first season by the end of the year. Across 15 produced one-minute segments, the series reached more than 500,000 views across platforms, generated roughly 74,500 interactions, and achieved an engagement rate of about 14 percent — a level Dawson said reflects how strongly the content resonates with viewers.

“Relying primarily on word of mouth, I’m very happy with its growth thus far,” he said. “The biggest win is that it’s resonating with those that see it.”

Dawson said his hope is that by subscribing and sharing, viewers gradually see their own social media feeds shift toward more positive content.

“Hopefully their algorithm will start to change, and their feeds will start bringing more good news their way,” he said. “And hopefully they’re inspired to share their good.”

Though his career took him to places like Los Angeles, Dawson’s roots are firmly planted in Peachtree City. He first arrived in 1971 as a toddler and grew up watching the community take shape.

“I watched Peachtree City grow from the one elementary school to the multiple schools, from Glenloch having horse stables, to everything,” he said.

After starting a family, Dawson and his wife chose to return to Peachtree City to raise their children — a decision he said was guided by the community’s values.

“One of the reasons why I moved back to Peachtree City was that this is the town that instilled in me what a community is,” Dawson said. “There is such a good heart here.”

That heart, he said, often shows itself quietly — through anonymous donations or neighbors stepping in during moments of crisis. Dawson recalled starting a GoFundMe for two local brothers who lost their father in a car crash.

“Within days, over $20,000 was raised just in the community here,” he said. “All from one post. There’s a heart here, and that heart is stronger than ever.”

Through Slice of Good, Dawson hopes to reflect that same spirit back to viewers — near and far — by sharing stories that remind people of the collective good still present in the world.

“I’ve seen Peachtree City change a lot from the small town it used to be,” he said, “but it still has the same heart.”

For producing work that lifts others while staying rooted in the community that shaped him, Christopher Dawson is The Citizen’s Citizen of the Week.

