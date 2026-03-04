Citizen of the Week: Brent Scarbrough Honored for Creating a Better Community

Brent Scarbrough was presented the Better Community Award by Business Women of Fayette & Coweta (BWFC) at the organization’s February 24 meeting in recognition of his sustained generosity and community leadership.

BWFC founder Patti Kadkhodaian said the organization was built 16 years ago around one central idea: giving back to create a better community — a mission she said Scarbrough exemplifies.

“When Wendy Maguire and I first sat down with the idea for Business Women of Fayette & Coweta, we had one simple, driving goal: To give back for a better community,” Kadkhodaian said. “Sixteen years later, BWFC is a thriving nonprofit, and it’s because this community is anchored by people who truly live out that mission.”

Kadkhodaian said she first witnessed Scarbrough’s heart for service on a mission trip to Guatemala.

“As I worked alongside Brent and his son, Landon, building homes and doing God’s good work, we shared conversations that I’ll never forget,” she said. “In those moments, I didn’t just see a successful businessman; I saw a man who understands that our greatest work is what we do for others.”

Service in business and community

Scarbrough founded Brent Scarbrough & Company in 1985. The Newnan-based heavy civil site development firm handles large-scale infrastructure projects across commercial, industrial, healthcare, residential, aviation, and renewable energy sectors throughout the Southeast.

In 2017, he transitioned the company to a 100% employee-owned enterprise by selling it to its employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The move shifted ownership to the workforce, creating long-term shared investment in the company’s future.

Kadkhodaian noted that Scarbrough’s leadership extends beyond the job site.

Opening doors for nonprofits

Brent and his wife, Tina Scarbrough, have made their Brooks property and pavilion available for numerous nonprofit events throughout the years. BWFC’s annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser has been hosted there for the past two years, with the third annual event scheduled for April 17.

“They’ve shown their incredible generosity by offering their beautiful property for us to host Denim & Diamonds,” Kadkhodaian said. “That kind of support is a game-changer for our mission.”

However, BWFC is not alone in benefiting from that generosity. The Scarbroughs are widely known among local organizations for facilitating nonprofit gatherings, fundraisers, and community events on their property, often working behind the scenes to help causes succeed.

“In all seriousness, your quiet generosity has made an impact that will be felt for generations,” Kadkhodaian said as she presented the Better Community Award to Brent and Tina.

A culture of support

When accepting the award, Scarbrough pointed to the people who support him — both at home and at work.

“My wife’s got my back,” Scarbrough said. “I’d rather have a woman by my side than a six-foot guy — they’re going to be on time, they’re going to be detailed. We love women employees.”

The remark drew laughter and applause from the audience of local business leaders and community members.

BWFC leaders said the Better Community Award is reserved for individuals who actively invest in strengthening the community.

“You don’t just live in this community; you build it, you support it, and you love it,” Kadkhodaian said.

As BWFC prepares for its upcoming fundraiser, leaders said the partnership between business leadership and community service remains essential — and that individuals like the Scarbroughs continue to lay the foundation for that work.

