Citizen of the Week: Ana Espinosa makes each moment matter at J.C. Booth Middle

J.C. Booth Middle front office clerk Ana Espinosa is often the first smiling face students, staff, and families see when they walk in the school.

“My role goes beyond administrative work. It’s really about creating a safe space where people feel welcome, safe, and valued the moment they walk in,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to be able to serve as a bridge and help families to feel connected. It’s something that I truly value.”

She keeps a busy schedule in the front office, covering things like phone calls and helping with attendance, but her service covers far more than that. She is a vital resource helping translate for families that face a language barrier. Having come to America a decade ago, she knows how families can feel in those moments.

“I understand how overwhelming it can be to have that, not being able to speak the language and communicate your needs. For me it’s really important to be able to support students’ families,” she said. “Every family, no matter their background, needs guidance at some point.”

Espinosa is working on a degree in social work, she is a mentor to ESOL students, and she also volunteers with an organization that serves children in the foster care system.

“Being able to advocate for their best interests gives my life a deep sense of purpose.”

She joined the Booth family in 2020 working in the cafeteria, and she moved to the front office in 2023. She loves both roles and the opportunity to help the kids.

“It’s a really fulfilling job, working in the cafeteria and being able to serve all the students,” she said. “It’s a way to show that you care about someone.”

Espinosa put four kids through our school system, and she sees her position as a way to thank the many who helped her family.

“Everybody was so good with my kids so I want to give something back to the community that gave something to my kids,” she said. “Booth is more than a school, it’s a place where we look out for each other and where connection truly matters.”

She takes inspiration from the school’s motto: Every Student Matters, Every Moment Counts.

“For me, students are not just a number, they’re people, and that’s why I try to make an effort to learn their names,” she said. “Those small interactions may seem simple, but they matter. Being acknowledged, being seen, being treated makes a difference.”

She believes that education goes beyond the classroom and happens in everyday interactions.

“When you say good morning, when you smile, when you show respect and patience, those moments teach students that they belong and they are part of a community. They matter,” she said. “That moment counts, and that’s how I hope to make a difference, one moment at a time.”

Do you know a Citizen like Ana Espinosa? We’d love for you to nominate them for a future Citizen of the Week.

Anyone in Fayette or Coweta County can nominate a local resident to be featured. Submissions must include between 100 and 500 words explaining why your nominee deserves the spotlight and a photo of them. (Submissions without a photo cannot be accepted.) Fill out the nomination form here:

👉 https://thecitizen.com/nominate-a-citizen-of-the-week/

Each week, one honoree is celebrated in The Citizen, giving us all a chance to recognize the people who enrich our community with their character and care.

The Citizen of the Week is proudly sponsored by City of Hope® Cancer Center Atlanta, a national leader in cancer research and treatment. With expertise across all cancer types and a commitment to whole-person care, City of Hope honors those who strengthen our communities through service, compassion, and resilience.

Learn more at https://cityofhope.org/atlanta.