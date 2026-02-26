Citizen of the Week: Leigh Curry Makes Prom Possible

When Southcrest Church in Newnan announced in late 2025 that it would no longer host Night to Shine, families across Coweta and Fayette counties were left wondering whether teens and adults with special needs would still have a prom experience this year.

Leigh Curry decided they would.

Curry, Executive Director of Fayette County–based nonprofit Southside Support, had just two months to create an alternative. The result was PROM POSSIBLE, an inclusive prom held at Southside Church’s Newnan campus that welcomed 100 teens and adults with special needs and mobilized 100 volunteers.

“PROM POSSIBLE exists because too many teens and adults with special needs are left out of important social milestones — and Southside Support believes every person deserves a night where they feel celebrated, included, and valued,” Curry said. “We created PROM POSSIBLE to give our community a place to truly belong. This prom gives them a red-carpet moment, a cheering crowd, and a night where they are the stars.”

And it delivered.

Guests arrived to limo rides and a red-carpet entrance complete with an emcee, a balloon-trimmed step-and-repeat backdrop, and professional photos. Inside, crowns and tiaras sparkled under concert lighting. Glow accessories, face glitter, carnival games, arts and crafts, karaoke, and a sensory and medical room ensured every guest could participate comfortably. A service dog made the rounds. Volunteers served as one-on-one buddies, dancing, cheering, and walking alongside guests throughout the night.

Dinner was provided through in-kind donations from McDonald’s (Munn Business Group), Partners II Pizza–Summer Grove, and Nothing Bundt Cakes in Sharpsburg and Newnan.

“With 100 guests and 100 volunteers, the night showed what true inclusion looks like in our community,” Curry said.

Southside Support has served the special needs community since 2011, offering inclusive events, caregiver education, and year-round support programs. PROM POSSIBLE now joins that mission — filling a gap that could have left families without a milestone moment.

“Too many of our families tell us their loved ones have never been invited to a school dance,” Curry said. “PROM POSSIBLE changes that.”

The organization is already looking ahead. Community members and businesses can support future inclusive events by sponsoring or participating in Southside Support’s largest fundraiser, the 6th Annual Golf4Inclusion Tournament on April 20, 2026.

For the 100 guests who walked the red carpet this year, though, the impact was immediate: a night to belong, a night to celebrate, and a night that was unmistakably theirs.

Next time you see Leigh Curry, celebrate her for more than an event well done. Celebrate her for listening to a community’s need, acting with urgency, and making possible what once seemed unlikely.

