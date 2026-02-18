Citizen of the Week: Erin Drez Builds Community for Widows Through Two Small Coins

When Erin Drez moved to Fayette County in 2020 from the Denver, Colorado, area, she was carrying more than boxes. A year earlier, she had lost her husband, Christian. The move brought her closer to extended family and offered the hope of steadier ground—but grief, she quickly learned, follows wherever you go.

Following that season of loss, Drez co-founded Two Small Coins with Jill Domangue in 2023, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting widows as they navigate life after profound loss. What began as a local effort to connect a handful of women has since grown into a nationwide network serving more than 350 widows annually, with its strongest focus in Fayette and Coweta counties.

For that work—and for the quiet strength she brings to a community often overlooked—Erin Drez is named The Citizen’s Citizen of the Week.

Two Small Coins was born from Erin’s own experience of widowhood. She describes those early days as isolating, even with family nearby. Friends wanted to help but didn’t always know how. Church communities cared deeply but often lacked structured support for long-term grief.

Drez saw a gap—and stepped into it.

“The greatest blessing of starting this community has been seeing people not only heal from their grief but also find joy in life again,” Drez said. “Watching someone move from surviving to truly living—that is a gift.”

The nonprofit’s name comes from Luke 21 and reflects a simple but powerful belief: small acts of generosity can have an outsized impact. Whether it is a shared meal, a mentoring conversation, or an evening out with other widows, those small moments help rebuild a life that can feel shattered.

Two Small Coins hosts three to four events each month. Offerings range from spiritual growth groups and educational workshops to practical life discussions and lighter social gatherings, all designed to bring laughter back into the room. In addition, the organization provides one-on-one mentoring so that no widow walks her journey alone.

While the reach has expanded nationally—often through word of mouth and online connections—the heart of the mission remains local. Fayette and Coweta counties are the organization’s home base, where most gatherings occur and where Drez focuses much of her direct support.

Two Small Coins currently aims for an annual budget of $150,000. Last year, the nonprofit raised approximately $70,000 through donations and gifts and continues to seek additional church and community partners. Although the organization receives support from local churches, it is not sponsored by any single congregation and hopes to broaden its base of involvement.

Funding remains a challenge, but Drez says the mission outweighs the obstacles.

“What keeps me going on the hard days is knowing that I am not alone in my own grief,” she said. “There is power in community.”

Community members describe Erin as steady, compassionate, and quietly determined. She does not present herself as having “moved on” from loss but as having learned to carry it with hope. This genuine approach appeals to women attending monthly meetings, whether they are recently widowed or have been navigating this path for several years.

As Two Small Coins enters its third year, Drez hopes to expand partnerships, grow donor support, expand the support of widowers and continue building what she calls “a table where every widow has a seat.”

For Fayette County, her work represents something deeply needed yet often unseen. In creating space for healing, connection, and even joy, Erin Drez has transformed personal grief into collective strength—one small coin at a time.

