Citizen of the Week: Joy Brown Barnes, the Unofficial Mayor of Newnan

Joy Brown Barnes has lived in Newnan her entire life, and if you ask around town, you might hear her called the “unofficial mayor.” Between a 25-year career in real estate and a long list of community boards, Barnes has spent decades helping shape the city she loves.

Born and raised in Newnan, Barnes attended Newnan High School and has never strayed far from home. She and her husband built their first house on Welcome Arnco Road — a home she recently listed and placed under contract — before moving to Newnan Country Club, where they lived for 27 years. When her husband retired at age 58, he proposed a change: moving downtown.

“I love it,” Barnes said. “I love being able just to come home and overlook the city, put on my walking shoes and go meet all the people.”

A career that started by accident

Barnes has worked in real estate for nearly 25 years, though the career wasn’t part of her original plan. She has been with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties for the past 15 years. Earlier in her career, she worked with Prudential Georgia.

She also has extensive experience in new construction and represents Dustin Shaw Homes. Barnes said she enjoys all aspects of real estate, including working with buyers and sellers, new construction, land sales, and commercial property.

After her son graduated from Newnan High School in 2001, Barnes took a job helping launch the Avery Park subdivision. At the time, she worked as the information center manager, promoting the new neighborhood and connecting with the community.

“They came to me after we got the information center established and said, ‘You have to get your real estate license,’ because we had houses and I couldn’t quote prices without one,” Barnes said. “I told them, ‘I don’t want to be a real estate agent.’ But they said, ‘You’ve got to get your license.’”

She did — and the career took off.

Barnes credits her success partly to her outgoing personality, but also to the relationships built through decades in the community.

She also has family roots in neighboring Fayette County. Her ancestors helped start Line Creek Baptist Church, once located near what is now the Best Buy site in Peachtree City. A family cemetery remains nearby where her grandparents are buried.

Barnes said she knew the area long before Peachtree City developed and even remembers visiting during an elementary school field trip around the time the city was founded.

“I’ve had success beyond measure, just totally blessed,” she said. “I think it’s because I have the gift of gab, but people know I’m genuinely passionate about what I do.”

Showing up for the community

Barnes is known for something else as well: she shows up.

Whether it’s a nonprofit fundraiser, a church gathering, or a local event, Barnes makes an effort to attend whenever possible.

“Every time someone invites me to any event, unless I have a conflict, I’m going to go,” she said. “If you think enough of me to send me an invitation, that means a lot to me.”

Her involvement spans multiple organizations across Coweta County. Barnes currently serves on the Caring Community Foundation board, the City of Newnan Development Authority, and a City of Newnan steering committee that helps guide future city initiatives.

She also chairs marketing and advertising for Newnan’s upcoming bicentennial celebration in 2028, marking the city’s 200th anniversary.

Planning for the milestone is already underway, from selecting commemorative merchandise to lining up sponsorships and promotional efforts.

“Why wouldn’t I want to help with the marketing?” Barnes said. “It’s Newnan’s 200th anniversary. That’s a big deal.”

She also volunteers through Elevate Coweta and mentors a family. Barnes attends Newnan City Church and volunteers there as well. Earlier in her community service, she served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club.

Family first

Even with a packed schedule, Barnes keeps family at the center of her life.

She and her husband met through mutual friends — his sister was one of hers — and began dating after reconnecting during gatherings at the old McDonald’s parking lot in Newnan, which Barnes remembers as a popular meeting spot for local teenagers and college students coming home on weekends.

“We were probably together six months, got married, had a child not long after that, and here we are,” she said.

Their son lives nearby with his wife and their three children — two girls and a boy. Barnes said being able to stay close to family has been one of the biggest blessings of building a life in the same town.

In addition to being a full-time Realtor, Barnes arranges her schedule so she can attend as many of her grandchildren’s softball and baseball games as possible. She said the flexibility of real estate allows her to stay involved with family while continuing her work in the community.

“I enjoy watching them grow and learn,” Barnes said. “And who knows — one of them may want to be a Realtor one day.”

Looking ahead

Barnes says she never set out to become as involved in Newnan as she is today. Instead, she simply followed opportunities to serve where she saw a need.

“Giving back is just important,” she said. “If you live in a community and you see needs, I can’t ignore that. It’s my heart and soul.”

As Newnan approaches its bicentennial and continues to grow, Barnes plans to stay right where she has always been — deeply connected to the people and places that shaped her life.

And if that makes her the unofficial mayor of Newnan, she’s perfectly happy with the title.

