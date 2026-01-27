AnneCorp Literary Works LLC Releases Children’s Book Teaching School Bus Safety Through Imagination and Kindness

McDonough, GA — AnneCorp Literary Works announces the release of its children’s book, Kobe the Koala and the School Bus Mission, a rhythmic and heart-centered story designed to help young readers learn essential school bus safety rules through gentle guidance, imagination, and positive reinforcement.

Written by children’s author Annette Bentley-Smith, the story introduces Kobe, a soft-spoken koala who is chosen for his very first mission after noticing unsafe and chaotic behavior on a school bus. To help the children, Kobe is transformed into a comforting plush companion so he can guide them calmly and encouragingly. Rather than using fear or punishment, Kobe teaches safety through kindness—showing children how staying seated, keeping aisles clear, using inside voices, and respecting the bus driver helps everyone arrive safely.

Set in Georgia and written in playful rhyme, the story blends fantasy with real-world lessons that children can immediately understand and apply. As the children begin to make better choices together, the bus ride becomes safer and more peaceful, reinforcing the idea that responsibility and teamwork matter.

“Kobe’s mission is about empowering children,” says Bentley-Smith. “This book helps them understand that their actions make a difference, and that safety can be learned in a warm, reassuring way.”

Kobe the Koala and the School Bus Mission is the first title in a mission-based series focused on everyday challenges children face. The story also serves as the foundation for Kobe’s Story-Time Plush-Tales, a keep-me-close koala pillow plush that extends the storytelling experience beyond the book.

Kobe’s Story-Time Plush-Tales allows families to play original stories, soothing music, and personalized voice recordings through an innovative electronic module—helping children feel comforted, connected, and supported anytime. Together, the book and plush are used by families, schools, and organizations to promote literacy, emotional wellness, and positive behavior.

The book is currently available for schools, families, and literacy initiatives, with virtual author visits offered nationwide. Kobe’s Story-Time Plush-Tales is available at www.storytimeplushtales.com.

About AnneCorp Literary Works

Founded in 2021, AnneCorp Literary Works creates children’s books and comfort-focused storytelling products that support emotional wellness, literacy, and connection. Inspired by a granddaughter’s wish to be read to every night, the company blends imagination with purpose to help children learn and feel supported.

About Annette Bentley-Smith

Annette Bentley-Smith is a children's book author, entrepreneur, and the founder of AnneCorp Literary Works. Her work focuses on creating stories and products that nurture comfort, connection, wellness, and education for children ages 4–8.

