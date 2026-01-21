Airbase Georgia Launches 2026 Public Outreach with Super Museum Sunday, Feb. 8

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. (Jan. 19, 2026) – The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Airbase Georgia will participate in Georgia’s statewide Super Museum Sunday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. on February 8. The public is invited for a free afternoon filled with aviation history, restored World War II aircraft and hands-on learning opportunities.

Super Museum Sunday marks Airbase Georgia’s first public outreach event of 2026. It also serves as a celebratory kickoff aligned with the national observance of America 250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The event underscores the museum’s role in connecting local communities to the people, innovations, and sacrifices that shaped the nation.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Airbase Georgia’s hangar, learn about the restoration of historic WWII aircraft, meet volunteer members, and discover how the largest flying museum in Georgia is a living classroom for all ages.

Super Museum Sunday is a statewide annual event sponsored by the Georgia Historical Society and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, through its Explore Georgia division. The program encourages museums, historic sites, and cultural institutions across Georgia to open their doors with free admission, offering residents and visitors a shared opportunity to experience the state’s history, arts, and heritage.

“Education is at the heart of everything we do,” said Airbase Leader Mark Richards. “When we say our mission is to educate, inspire, and honor, that includes educating the general public just as much as our K–12 students. Super Museum Sunday allows us to open our doors and invite the community to engage directly with the stories, skills, and values that define this generation of American history.”

Airbase Georgia’s 2026 public outreach strategy emphasizes increased community access, expanded educational programming, and alignment with statewide and national heritage initiatives tied to America 250. Super Museum Sunday offers an accessible entry point for families, educators, students, and aviation enthusiasts to experience that mission firsthand.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.

For more information about Airbase Georgia, upcoming events, or educational programs, visit https://airbasegeorgia.org/.

About the CAF Airbase Georgia

CAF Airbase Georgia, based in Peachtree City, Ga., was founded in 1987. The Airbase is one of the largest units of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and one of the largest WWII flying museums in the Southeast. The group maintains and flies seven vintage military aircraft including a P-51 Mustang, an FG-1D Corsair, an SBD Dauntless, an LT-6 Mosquito, a P-63A Kingcobra, a PT-19 Cornell and a T-34 Mentor. Under restoration are an N2S Stearman and P-47 Thunderbolt. The Airbase, composed of more than 300 volunteer members, is a founding partner of the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail launched in 2021. The Airbase is part of the CAF, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that relies on contributions of time and funds to conduct its mission. For more information, go to https://airbasegeorgia.org/.

Media Contact:

Steve Forsyth

Public Information Officer

CAF Airbase Georgia

770-714-7750                                                                        

[email protected]

Visitors learn about one of Commemorative Air Force
(CAF) Airbase Georgia’s restored WWII warbirds in the Warbird Museum
hangar. Airbase Georgia maintains and flies seven vintage aircraft.
(photo by Charles Burcher)
