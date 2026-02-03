McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class

The McIntosh High School Sports and Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the Class of 2025.

The inductees are Davis Fraker, Salomon Lorenzano, Distinguished Alumni Ashley Dixon Santelli, and Distinguished Alumni Benn Fraker.

Davis Fraker (Class of 2010) starred in track & field, competing in hammer throw, shot put, and discus. Salomon Lorenzano (Class of 2013) was a state champion and the Gatorade Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a senior. Ashley Dixon Santelli (Class of 2009) is a Mezzo-soprano who has performed with opera companies around the country and internationally. Benn Fraker (Class of 2007) competed in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing in Canoe Slalom.

The Hall of Fame event is typically in the fall, however this school year it is being held March 6-7, 2026. It is being held in conjunction with the dedication of the new MHS Auxiliary Gym and the new digital oversized wall display which features the Hall of Fame and other points of pride about the school.

The induction ceremony is free and open to the public and will take place on Saturday, March 7 in the MHS Auditorium following the dedication festivities.