Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Commanding Vocals

What began as a proud-aunt moment quickly turned into one of the most rewarding nights of local theater this season. Attending Whitewater High School’s production of Hadestown: Teen Edition to support featured dancer Bianca Apestegui revealed a show so cohesive, musically ambitious, and professionally executed that it more than earned its standing ovation.

Whitewater’s staging of Hadestown — a modern retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice — brings Fayette County audiences a production rich with social commentary, musical sophistication, and emotional depth. Originally scheduled for the weekend, the final two performances were postponed because of potential adverse weather and will now take place Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m., giving theatergoers an additional opportunity to see a show that clearly reflects months of focused work.

Directed and choreographed by Susan Simich, with music direction by Dana Lamb-Schaubroeck, the production leans confidently into Hadestown’s themes of poverty, labor, power, and love in the face of systems built to keep people out. The result is a show that feels thoughtful and intentional, never rushed, and grounded in both strong storytelling and disciplined stagecraft.

Lead performances set the tone

At the center of the story is Xavier Jones, a senior, as Orpheus. Jones brings a soulful, expressive voice to the role, singing the demanding tenor part with apparent ease and emotional clarity. His performance is both vocally impressive and quietly charismatic, grounding the show’s emotional arc. I could listen to him sing all day.

Opposite him, Kyndall Fisher delivers a striking performance as Eurydice. A ninth grader appearing in her first production, Fisher brings a contemporary pop sensibility to the role, with a tone that feels current and radio-ready. Her vocal confidence, paired with emotional sincerity, makes her portrayal all the more remarkable given her age and limited stage experience.

As Hades, Noah Vazquez commands the stage with a resonant, authoritative presence. Vazquez trained extensively to sing in a lower register for the role, and the work shows. His vocals are rich and controlled, adding weight to the underworld scenes while maintaining clarity and precision.

Madison Stovall, performing as Hermes, serves as the show’s narrator and connective thread. With strong stage presence and clear storytelling instincts, she guides the audience through the production with confidence, drawing the eye whenever she is onstage.

The Fates and ensemble elevate the production

The Three Fates are double-cast in this production, and audiences are well served whichever night they attend. Those who saw the alternate cast earlier in the run described them as equally strong, reinforcing the depth of talent within Whitewater’s program.

On this performance night, the Fates — Gabby Carter, Riley Thompson, and Aurora Pool — delivered some of the evening’s most memorable musical moments, their tight harmonies and confident blend adding texture and tension throughout the show. Pool, in particular, stood out not only for her rich lower register, but for a commanding and enchanting stage presence that marked her as a true diva. Her acting choices were bold and precise, drawing the eye whenever she appeared and elevating each scene through sheer confidence and control.

The ensemble contributed meaningfully to the show’s cohesion. Workers filled the stage with purpose and energy, underscoring the production’s themes of labor and community.

A student-driven production under strong leadership

Simich noted that Hadestown was largely student-run, from stage management to technical execution, with students in her production classes contributing to set construction, lighting, props, and costume work. Many of those students also appear onstage, balancing academic responsibility with performance demands.

“I’d rather have people with a really great work ethic that maybe aren’t as talented than somebody super talented that’s lazy,” Simich said. “These kids are super talented, and they’re really hard working. It’s been pretty much a pleasure.”

That emphasis on effort and ownership is visible throughout the production, which feels unified and purposeful rather than over-directed.

A program rebuilt with intention

Lamb-Schaubroeck, who has taught music for 35 years, including 24 in Georgia, said the strength of this cast reflects years of careful rebuilding following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve taken a lot of time to really develop our talent since COVID,” Lamb-Schaubroeck said. “We’ve taken the time to pick the shows that are really going to elevate and take them from the basic skills, and elevate the next year, and elevate the next year.”

She described the chemistry among this cast as something teachers recognize as rare.

“There’s just some kids in some shows, and some chemistries that leave this beautiful fingerprint on your heart,” Lamb-Schaubroeck said. “You just know, as a teacher, this is a moment in time that you need to really enjoy, because it’s not going to happen again.”

Tickets and rescheduled performances

Tickets purchased for Saturday will be honored Monday, and tickets bought for Sunday, will be honored Tuesday. Shows will take place Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, with tickets $15 at the door. Updated performance dates are available through Whitewater High School’s ticketing site, and tickets are expected to be available for both nights.Whitewater High School has built a reputation for strong, professional-quality productions over the years, and Hadestownstands among its best. With commanding lead performances, an enchanting rotation of Fates, and a student-driven production guided by experienced leadership, this show offers Fayette County audiences a chance to experience something genuinely special — and whatever night you attend, you’re likely to find yourself fated to love it.