City of Fayetteville responds to non-major sewer spill

City of Fayetteville contractors have mitigated a non-major sewer spill that happened Monday afternoon, January 19, 2026, and City leaders are again reminding the public to please keep foreign matter out of the public sewer system.

The incident occurred behind a home along Michael Court on the west side of Fayetteville. A sewer system lift station failed due to a buildup of foreign materials that had entered sewer lines. Pressure on the sewer system resulted in a spill onto the forest floor along Whitewater Creek, some of which also spilled into the creek above The Ridge Nature Area. City contractors have removed the foreign materials and have increased monitoring of the sewer system in the area to prevent any recurrence.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact [email protected].