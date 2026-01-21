Citizen of the Week: Kayla Brown helps students grow at their pace

Peachtree City Elementary 5th grade teacher Kayla Brown empowers her students to find their own greatness.

Brown found her calling early. While in high school she took an early childhood development class. It included working the pre-school at the school as her first experience teaching kids. During her senior year, the program included interning at an elementary school.

“I distinctly remember walking into that 1st grade classroom and just feeling like this is where you’re supposed to be, this is what you’re supposed to do.”

In her own classroom, Brown is driven to show her students that they have a teacher who cares about them as humans and gives her all to help them succeed.

“I want my students to see that somebody believes in them and that they have somebody that is going to love them and support them through the good and through the bad, and for them to see the greatness in themselves,” said Brown. “Greatness is going to look different than the person next to you, and that’s okay. That’s what makes the world go round.”

Brown herself struggled at times as a student, especially in math, sometimes crying over homework. She uses those experiences to reach kids who might need more help.

“Those struggling math kiddos have my heart. I see so much of myself in so many of them,” she said. “I can say I know this is hard, but you can overcome this. We can do those hard things. Just because we don’t like it or because we struggle doesn’t mean that we are less than. It’s okay to struggle and have that productive struggle.”

The beauty is in the journey of helping each student be their best. There is celebration over improvement, and even calls home to share the good news.

“To celebrate with them and see their joy, we know we’ve all put in the hard work and to see it come to fruition, there’s nothing better,” she said. “Having a piece of their educational journey is such a privilege and it’s such an honor. I take it very seriously, and I want it to be positive.”

