Fayette County NAACP Announces 2026 MLK Day Events; Youth Focus Takes Center Stage

Fayette County, GA — The Fayette County Branch of the NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, January 19, 2026, and is inviting the entire community to attend the parade and pep rally planned for the day. With the celebration just about one week away, organizers say this year’s program will place a strong emphasis on youth leadership and community healing.

The 2026 theme, “The Demand for Freedom,” underscores the message that Dr. King’s legacy is not only to be remembered but actively lived. In the wake of recent issues affecting local schools and families, the Fayette County NAACP is intentionally elevating student voices and encouraging deeper reflection on the meaning of the holiday.

Quentin “Coach Q” Pullen, Vice President of the Fayette County NAACP and chair of the MLK Celebration, said community support and youth involvement make this year especially meaningful.

“We believe this will be one of the most special celebrations our branch has ever hosted,” Pullen said. “Based on recent events, it is important that we highlight the youth of our county and clarify Dr. King’s mission. This cannot be seen as just a day off; it is a day for learning, service, unity, and purpose.”

The celebration will begin with the annual MLK Parade in Fayetteville. Parade lineup starts at 8:30 a.m., and the procession will begin at 10:00 a.m. sharp. Awards will be presented in three categories: Best Youth Group, Best Parade Entry, and Largest & Most Spirited Group.

The community is then invited to the Fayette County High School gymnasium at 11:30 a.m. for the MLK Pep Rally, which will include:

student speakers

youth performance groups

music by DJ Conan

keynote speaker Dr. Regina Daigre

Pullen added that youth engagement is central to the mission this year.

“Our young people are not just observers of history, they are active participants in shaping what comes next,” he said. “We warmly invite the entire community to come out, support them, celebrate Dr. King, and join together in the demand for freedom.”

Residents, organizations, faith communities, and school groups are encouraged to attend.