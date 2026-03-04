Common Threads: An Evening Where Art, Food, and Music Come Together at The Nexus

On the evening of March 12, The Nexus will transform into a gathering space for creativity, conversation, and connection during Common Threads, a curated art experience that blends visual art, food, music, and community.

The event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., invites guests to do more than simply view artwork. Instead, attendees will step into an environment where artists, guests, and creators interact freely, sharing the stories and inspirations behind the work on display.

Organizers describe Common Threads as an immersive evening designed to celebrate the connections that run through creative expression and everyday life.

“Art has a unique ability to bring people together,” said Nexus owner, Jason Bass. “Common Threads is about creating a space where those connections can be felt – between artists and guests, between different creative mediums, and between people who might not otherwise cross paths.”

The exhibition will feature work from several regional artists whose pieces explore themes of identity, storytelling, and shared human experience. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists throughout the evening and learn about the inspiration and process behind their work.

Complementing the visual art is a culinary experience curated by Chef Andrew Chambers. Rather than traditional event catering, Chambers has designed a menu of elevated bites intended to enhance the atmosphere of the evening and encourage guests to engage with the food as part of the overall creative experience.

“My hope is that guests are able to engage and interact with the food in a way that helps them recognize and appreciate the common threads of our lives,” Chambers said.

Live music from local musician Shane Cammell will provide the evening’s soundtrack, creating a relaxed and welcoming environment where guests can linger, explore the artwork, and connect with others in the room.

Wine will be available throughout the evening, along with non-alcoholic options.

The event will take place at The Nexus, a growing hub for creative collaboration and entrepreneurship. Organizers say the art show reflects the broader mission of the space: to create opportunities for artists, entrepreneurs, and community members to come together around ideas, culture, and innovation.

“Events like this are about building culture,” event organizer, Leticia Andrade said. “We want The Nexus to be a place where creativity is experienced, not just observed.”

Tickets for Common Threads are $25 and include access to the art exhibition, food prepared by Chef Andrew Chambers, live music, and beverages.

Organizers note that the event is intentionally limited in size to maintain an intimate atmosphere.

Common Threads takes place March 12 from 5–8 p.m. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

To learn more about the artists, upcoming events, and the growing creative community at The Nexus, follow along on social media.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn