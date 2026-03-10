Easter Eggstravaganza Hops into the Town at Trilith on March 28

An afternoon of egg hunts, live music, family activities and springtime fun

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – March 5, 2026 — Spring arrives in full celebration at the Town at Trilith on Saturday, March 28, as the community gathers for its annual Easter Eggstravaganza from noon to 4 p.m. Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the festive afternoon will feature egg hunts, live music, interactive experiences and special activations throughout Town Centre.

Egg hunts will be organized by age group and held in three designated zones throughout the Town at Trilith. Hunt times and zones are:

1:30 p.m. – Babies and Toddlers, Solea Fountain + Behind Fountain

2:30 p.m. – Pre-K and Kindergarten, Central Park

3:30 p.m. – First and Second Graders, The Grove

In each hunt zone, a few lucky participants might discover movie tickets donated by GTC Movie Theatres at Trilith LIVE hidden inside select eggs.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own baskets and a camera for various photo opportunities. The Easter Bunny, sponsored by Trilith Guesthouse, will be available for photos from noon to 4 p.m. in the hotel’s plaza.

“This event brings families together for a fun-filled afternoon while giving back,” said Elizabeth Moghal, event manager at the Town at Trilith. “Spring is a season of renewal, and at its heart, this celebration is about making a meaningful difference by bringing our community together in support of St. Jude.”

Throughout the afternoon, families can enjoy kid-friendly vendors, seasonal treats, Easter merchandise pop-ups and in-store specials from Town at Trilith businesses. Retailers will host their own special activations, including bundt cake sales at Nourish and Bloom Market, Easter cookie decorating kits at Woodstone, and an adult egg hunt at Leyland Blue.

Trilith Foundation will also host a special Easter Merch Pop-Up Shop in Town Center, featuring exclusive Trilith apparel and merchandise. All proceeds support Trilith Foundation’s mission to enrich the lives of creatives who inspire the world.

Guests can also enjoy live music from Studio 27 at 12:15 p.m. and The Green Goats of the Lab at 2 p.m., a high-energy student band from Grassroots Music Studio. Join Grassroots Music Studio again from 3-4 p.m. for an interactive music experience, including bucket drums, a silly dance contest and a family sing-along.

For families looking to extend the fun, the Easter Experience offers additional interactive activities for $10 per person, including:

An Easter obstacle course

Inflatable bounce and slide

Balloon twisting

Petting zoo presented by Georgia Untamed Zoo featuring mammals, birds and reptiles (for an additional $5 guests can feed the animals)

Prologue inside the Trilith Guesthouse will host its annual Eggstravaganza Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., making it easy to turn the event into a full-day outing.

The Town at Trilith is at 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, GA 30214, with ample parking available throughout the community. Visit 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza for a complete schedule of activities, a full list of participating businesses and to buy Easter Experience tickets in advance.

###

