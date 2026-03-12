Shred & Recycle Day Returns April 25 for Fayetteville Residents

Fayetteville, Georgia (March 11, 2026) The City of Fayetteville will host its next Shred & Recycle Day Saturday, April 25, 2026, 9 a.m. to noon at City Center Park. Fayetteville residents are invited to bring up to 10 small boxes or three small bags of paper for shredding, and a large variety of consumer electronics will be accepted for recycling. These services will be provided free of charge for Fayetteville residents.

Participants are asked to remove all paperclips, plastic, and cardboard from paper to be shredded. Small staples attached to documents are acceptable. Please see the list below for accepted electronics recyclables.

Participant vehicles will be directed in a one-way manner around City Center Park, entering the queue by the Fayetteville City Hall entrance on Stonewall Avenue West (Highway 54 eastbound). For a directional map and other information, visit the City’s website: www.fayetteville-ga.gov/shredandrecycle.

Hosted by the City of Fayetteville Public Services and Administration departments, the bi-annual Shred & Recycle Day is one of the City’s most popular events on the calendar. It is also one of the most important, as electronics recycling helps reduce the amount of toxic pollution entering our soil and groundwater, and it reduces the need for mining. Shredding and recycling paperwork helps reduce the risk of identity theft, and it also helps reduce paper entering landfills.

“We enjoy interacting with our residents twice a year during Shred & Recycle Days,” said Fayetteville Public Services Director Cajen Rhodes. “It’s satisfying to see how much paper and electronics we collect on those days for recycling, but we hope it also helps remind the public to practice these forms of recycling year-round. We all want to preserve our natural resources, and this is a great way to do that.”

Partnering with the City of Fayetteville for the April 25 Shred & Recycle Day event are Shred-It and Ecycle Atlanta.

Accepted Electronics