Jared Moore of Starr’s Mill named Boys’ Field Athlete of the Year

ATLANTA – June 4, 2025 – Atlanta Track Club honored its 2025 All-Metro Track and Field Team, spotlighting 57 of the region’s top high school athletes at a ceremony in which four competitors — who together won seven state titles and broke two state records — were named Outstanding Athletes of the Year.

“The All-Metro tradition is more than a celebration — it’s a cornerstone of who we are at Atlanta Track Club,” said Rich Kenah, CEO. “Honoring these athletes means recognizing the passion, perseverance and potential that fuel the future of our sport. Each one of them represents the very best of what high school track and field in Georgia has to offer.”

Jasmine Robinson of North Cobb High School repeated as Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year following a season that established her among the all-time greats in Georgia — and the nation. The junior swept the GHSA Class 6A titles in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, with times of 13.22 and 39.81 seconds, respectively. Her 300 hurdles mark broke the Georgia state record and made her just the third high school girl in U.S. history to go sub 40 seconds — joining a group whose members went on to win Olympic and world titles. Robinson now holds Georgia’s all-time best in the 300 hurdles and ranks No. 2 in the 100 hurdles, currently sitting second nationally in both events. A three-time state champion in the 300 hurdles and a two-time All-Metro honoree, Robinson is reshaping expectations for high school track.

Maurice Gleaton of Langston Hughes High School was named Boys’ Track Athlete of the Year after a historic senior season that reset the standard for sprinting in Georgia. Gleaton captured GHSA Class 5A titles in the 100 and 200 meters, running 10.51 and 21.39, respectively. His season bests — 9.98 in the 100 and 20.63 in the 200 — rank him No. 1 all-time in Georgia in the 100 and No. 2 in the 200. Nationally, he ends the season ranked third in the 100. A three-time All-Metro selection, Gleaton concludes his high school career as one of Georgia’s top sprinters.

Ava Kitchings of Greater Atlanta Christian School repeated as Girls’ Field Athlete of the Year, further establishing herself among the state’s top jumpers. The junior claimed the GHSA Class 1A-3A Private state title in the long jump and recorded a season-best mark of 21 feet, 0.5 inches — the longest jump in Georgia this year, second all-time in state history and currently ranked No. 3 nationally.

Jared Moore of Starr’s Mill High School was named Boys’ Field Athlete of the Year after a commanding senior season in the throws. Moore repeated as GHSA Class 4A state champion in the shot put and discus, posting season bests of 63-8 and 195-5 — both the top marks in Georgia this year. He ranks No. 8 all-time in the discus in Georgia and finishes the year ranked 19th nationally. A two-time All-Metro honoree, Moore will continue his career at Arkansas State University.

The Club also awarded two $10,000 scholarships in partnership with the Atlanta Youth Running Foundation. Lauren Skeens of Northview High School, a distance runner who will attend the University of Georgia, received the Patty Foell Scholarship. Simeon Adams of Drew Charter School, a sprinter headed to the University of Pennsylvania, was honored with the Hawthorne Wesley Scholarship.

Now in its 61st year, the All-Metro Track and Field Awards Ceremony is Atlanta Track Club’s longest-running tradition, recognizing the student-athletes shaping the future of the sport. This year’s full list of honorees is included below.

Photos by Paul McPherson

Boys All-Metro Track & Field Team