Peachtree City Invites Fans to World Cup Watch Party at Drake Field

Peachtree City residents will have a chance to cheer on Team USA together Friday night when the city hosts a World Cup watch party at Drake Field featuring the United States’ opening match against Paraguay. This will be to cheer for not only our country, but our new neighbors, the US Soccer team, whose headquarters recently opened in Fayetteville near Trilith.

Food and beverage vendors will begin serving at 8 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. Organizers encourage attendees to bring chairs, blankets, or other seating. A mini soccer pitch and family-friendly activities will also be available.

For Peachtree City Councilmember Michael Polacek, the event comes at a unique moment for both soccer and the community.

“The World Cup occurs every four years, but it’s been over 30 years since it was last hosted in the states,” Polacek said. “This year is especially unique with the recent opening of the US Soccer Headquarters in Trilith, plus it falling on our country’s 250th birthday. As someone who grew up playing soccer here, and still plays to this day, the anticipation is surreal.”

The watch party will also showcase the city’s new outdoor video screen. According to Polacek, Peachtree City’s recreation department began renting similar equipment for community events last year and found residents responded enthusiastically.

“Last year, our recreation staff began renting out a big screen for various events,” Polacek said. “The feedback was very positive, so it was clear purchasing one made more sense for a community that values these special events. After some council discussion, we reallocated funds internally to make it happen.”

Polacek said World Cup watch parties create a sense of community that extends well beyond sports.

“World Cup watch parties are something else,” he said. “I’ve attended several in my lifetime and they remain some of my favorite sports memories. Whether you’re an ardent soccer fan, casual sports watcher, or someone who doesn’t care much for sports, there’s something special that occurs when a community comes together to cheer on your nation. It’s unifying, celebratory, and adrenaline packed for all ages.”

Friday’s event is the first of three World Cup watch parties planned at Drake Field. Additional matches scheduled for viewing include England versus Croatia on June 17 at 4 p.m. and Norway versus France on June 26 at 3 p.m.

“As one of those ardent soccer fans, I’m thrilled we get to highlight this new big screen for the World Cup,” Polacek said. “I look forward to seeing PTC come out to Drake Field this Friday, at 9 p.m., for USA’s first match!”