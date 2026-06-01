Athlete of the Week for June 1, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature this athlete:

Trinity Christian School AJ Brown

Student-Athlete Leadership AJ Brown of Trinity Christian School has been named one of six recipients statewide of the 2026 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association “Legacy Award” Scholarship, presented in partnership with Positive Athlete Georgia. Brown was selected from more than 4,500 nominations representing over 415 public and private high schools across Georgia. The scholarship recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate positivity, leadership, character, and sportsmanship while also representing the legacy of a parent who serves as a high school coach or athletic director.

Each recipient receives a $1,000 college scholarship and will be recognized during the 2026 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards Ceremony on June 1 at the Georgia State Capitol. Positive Athlete officials said the statewide honor celebrates students who lead by example both on and off the field.

Brown’s recognition places Trinity Christian among a select group of schools across Georgia represented in this year’s awards program, which honors character, resilience, service, and leadership in student athletics.