Burns Picked for Softball All-American Games

The Citizen
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Burns Picked for Softball All-American Games

The Citizen
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Avery Burns will represent her region at the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) All American Games.

Burns, who just completed the 5th grade at Inman Elementary, is a rising star on the diamond. The USSSA All American Games is a fast pitch softball program designed to identify top players across the country. Through nationwide tryouts, the best athletes are selected to represent their region at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida.

Potential players begin by attending regional tryouts where professionals evaluate their performance in athletic testing, hitting assessments, and position-specific drills. Top performers are then selected to represent their specific region in Florida at the All-American Games.

The Citizen

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