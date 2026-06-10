Sandy Creek’s Brown wins Positive Athlete award

The Citizen
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Sandy Creek’s Brown wins Positive Athlete award

The Citizen
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Recent Sandy Creek High graduate Sam Brown was honored as the 2026 Georgia Boys Track & Field Positive Athlete Award winner.

Brown, who was the 2026 Valedictorian at Sandy Creek High, is the only Fayette County student-athlete to earn the honor this year. In addition to excellence in competition, each nominated Positive Athlete was required to show characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent all the time, and realizing the team as more important than the individual.

Brown and the other winners were honored in an awards ceremony held at the Georgia State Capitol.

Brown receives his certificate from NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.
The Citizen

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