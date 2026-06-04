Peachtree City Running Club Press Release

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Peachtree City Running Club Press Release

The Citizen
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Views 503 | Comments 0

Release Date: 2 June 2026                       

For more information, contact:  Bob Dalton, Publicity Chairman

End Date: 3 July 2026     

Phone: 770-461-4450

Need a Ride to the Peachtree 10K on the 4th of July??  We’ve Got You Covered!

Enjoy hassle-free round-trip transportation from Peachtree City, GA, to the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4, 2026! If you are registered to run the Peachtree Road Race 10k on July 4th, then also register to ride with us for only $25 per person! We’re continuing our tradition of chartering two buses for club members and local runners. Bus riders will be seated in order of bus registration, with no distinction between the first and second buses.  

We meet at 4:30 AM at the front parking lot of McIntosh High School, 201 Walt Banks Road in PTC.  Buses depart at 4:45 AM sharp!  After a comfortable ride, we drop you off a short walk from the start at Lenox Mall.  Run your race and then meet back at the designated assembly point near Park Tavern located at the southwest corner of Piedmont Park.  Maps of the assembly point will be passed out on the bus.

Once everyone is accounted for, we then depart for return to PTC.  Estimated arrival time back at PTC is usually around 1130-1200.  Bus riders/ runners should bring what they need, including gear, pre- and post-race nutrition, and hydration. The Peachtree City Running Club will have limited bottled water, sports drinks, and snacks on hand. You can leave belongings on the bus during the race. Small personal coolers are allowed on the bus for post-race and ride back to Peachtree City.  

For questions or to sign up, use the link:

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/PeachtreeCity/RideTheBusPeachtreeCityPeachtreeRoadRace

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