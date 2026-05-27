November 30, 1985 – May 24, 2026

Fayetteville lost one of its brightest lights on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with the passing of Emily Marie Poole, 40, a beloved resident of the Town of Trilith whose warmth, kindness, and generosity left a lasting mark on countless lives throughout the community.

To know Emily was to be welcomed warmly, listened to sincerely, and encouraged wholeheartedly. Friends, colleagues, and family members described her as one of the most charismatic and genuinely kind people they had ever known — someone whose warmth could light up a room and whose compassion made others feel valued, respected, and loved. Her gift for connecting people was legendary throughout Fayette County and beyond. Whether supporting a nonprofit cause, encouraging a friend, or helping bring people together professionally and personally, Emily made others feel important.

Emily was a servant leader in every sense of the phrase. She devoted much of her life to helping others succeed, often placing the needs of friends, coworkers, and community ahead of her own. Her mother said Emily believed deeply in encouraging others to become the best version of themselves, and she carried that mission with her from childhood throughout her professional and personal life. Friends said she was fiercely loyal, always willing to help, and often the first person to show up when someone needed support.

Born November 30, 1985, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Emily was a lifelong Fayette County resident and a graduate of McIntosh High School. She remained deeply connected to her alma mater throughout her life, including serving on the board of the MHS Chiefs Foundation. Emily earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Human Services from Clayton State University, graduating cum laude, before later earning her Master of Business Administration with a concentration in International Business. In 2016, she received Clayton State University’s MBA Leadership & Service Award.

Emily built a distinguished career in economic and community development spanning nearly two decades. She worked with the Fayette County Development Authority, the City of Fayetteville, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Clayton State University, and several private consulting firms focused on business recruitment, site selection, and strategic partnerships. Most recently, she served as Manager of Alliances for DMA – DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, where she helped launch DMA Strategic Realty Partners.

Locals may also remember Emily from her years working at Allan Vigil Ford of Fayetteville and Autrey’s Armory, where her outgoing personality, professionalism, and ability to connect with people quickly made lasting impressions. Friends joked that car salesmen never wanted to see Emily coming because she could “negotiate the crap out of anything.”

Throughout her career, Emily earned a reputation as an exceptional connector of people and ideas. She was named Fayette County Young Professional of the Year in 2012 and was a graduate of Leadership Fayette and the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute.

Her commitment to service extended far beyond her professional life. Emily served as board chair of AV Pride and also served on numerous nonprofit and civic boards, including Fayette Senior Services, Main Street Fayetteville, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and the MHS Chiefs Foundation. She also served as president of the Young Professionals of Fayette County and remained actively involved in organizations dedicated to strengthening the community she loved so deeply.

Emily’s passions included fitness, bodybuilding, fashion, travel, local history, music, cooking, firearms instruction and shooting sports, animals, and time spent with family and friends. She was known for her colorful suits, designer sunglasses perched on her head, infectious laugh, and her signature greeting of “Hi Honey!” A former McIntosh High School color guard member and athlete, Emily approached life with intensity, energy, and enthusiasm. Friends said she gave 100% to everything she committed herself to — from charitable causes and community service to fitness competitions, where her discipline and determination helped her win a bikini competition title.

She fiercely loved her friends, adored her dogs “like babies,” and loved gathering people together around food, laughter, and conversation. Emily was a passionate reader, a lover of documentaries and true crime stories, a talented cook and grillmaster, and someone who approached nearly everything in life with purpose. One friend described her as “the personal equivalent of a beautifully knit blanket” — vibrant, stunning, unforgettable, and always wrapping others in warmth.

Emily also struggled privately with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism. After a long and deeply personal battle with those struggles, she made the decision several days before her passing to take her own life. Her family hopes others will speak openly about mental health and addiction and seek help without shame.

Emily is survived by her mother and stepfather, Karen Akins Lowery and Tim Lowery; her father and stepmother Mark and Patricia Poole; her sister, Addison Gilmore; her longtime fiancé, Joe Hanna; her nephews, Baylor and Nathan Cipollone; her grandmother, Hedy Akins; and countless extended family members, friends, colleagues, and community members whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Morris and Eloise Poole, and Jesse Akins.

Her family takes comfort in knowing that, through organ donation, Emily’s eyes were able to help others see the world — a final act of generosity from someone who spent her life caring deeply for others.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Dogwood Church, 975 Highway 74 North, Tyrone, Georgia 30290, with Pastor Keith Moore officiating. Friends have suggested attendees wear purple, Emily’s favorite color, in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Emily’s memory to AV Pride, Bloom, or Royal Animal Refuge.